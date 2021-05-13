NASCAR Cup: Paul Wofe suspended

DARLINGTON, SOUTH CAROLINA – MAY 09: Joey Logano, driver of the #22 Shell Pennzoil Ford, waits on the grid prior to the NASCAR Cup Series Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway on May 09, 2021 in Darlington, South Carolina. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Penalties doled out by NASCAR following the Darlington (S.C.) Raceway weekend that culminated in Sunday’s running of the Goodyear 400 included a one-race inspection for Paul Wolfe, crew chief for Joey Logano on the No. 22 Team Penske team in the NASCAR Cup Series for two improperly secured lug nuts after Sunday’s race. Wolfe also was fined $20,000 for the rules infraction.

Wolfe was one of five crew chiefs penalized for loose/missing lug nuts during the Darlington weekend that also include NASCAR Camping World Truck and Xfinity series races. Cup Series crew chief Luke Lambert (No. 17 Roush Fenway Racing team of Chris Buescher) was fined $10,000 for one improperly secured lug nuts.

Bruce Schlicker, crew chief for Jeb Burton on the No. 10 Kaulig Racing team of Jeb Burton; Jason Trichere, crew chief on the No. 16 Kaulig Racing team of driver A.J. Allmendinger; and Buddy Sisco, crew chief for Tommy Joe Martins on the No. 44 Martins Motorsports team, all from the Xfinity Series, each were fined $5,000 for one loose or missing lug nut.

No penalties were issued to Truck Series teams.

