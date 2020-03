NASCAR Cup: Paul Wolfe fined after Phoenix race

AVONDALE, ARIZONA – MARCH 08: Joey Logano, driver of the #22 Shell Pennzoil Ford, crosses the finish line to win the NASCAR Cup Series FanShield 500 at Phoenix Raceway on March 08, 2020 in Avondale, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Paul Wolfe, crew chief on the No. 22 Team Penske Ford team of Joey Logano in the NASCAR Cup Series, was fined $10,000 for a loose or missing lug nut on the No. 22 car after Sunday’s Fanshield 500 at Phoenix Raceway in Avondale, Ariz.

Logano won Sunday’s race, his second win of the year, four races into the 2020 season.

