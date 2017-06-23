NASCAR Cup: Paul Wolfe may miss Sonoma race

By AMANDA VINCENT

Brad Keselowski may be without his regular crew chief, Paul Wolfe, for Sunday’s Toyota/Save Mart 350 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway, the first of two road-course races this season. Wolfe may remain in North Carolina to await the birth of his second child, according to a report from NBC Sports

In preparation, Team Penske has made its Sonoma plans based on Wolfe not being at the track. Team engineer Brian Wilson will be the substitute crew chief. Wilson served as crew chief on Keselowski’s No. 2 Penske team earlier this season in races at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, Calif.; at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway and Kansas Speedway near Kansas City as a sub for Wolfe when Wolfe served a three-race suspension for an issue in post-race inspection at Phoenix International Raceway.

Keselowski already has two wins this season, so he is expected to be a part of the 2017 playoffs. He finished in the top-10 in all three races this season with Wilson atop his pit box, including runner-up finishes at Auto Club and Kansas.

