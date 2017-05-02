NASCAR Cup: Paul Wolfe to sit out Talladega Superspeedway race

By AMANDA VINCENT

Paul Wolfe, crew chief on the No. 2 Team Penske Ford team of Brad Keselowski in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, will serve the second race of his three-race suspension in the Geico 500 at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway. Team Engineer Brian Wilson will be the No. 2 crew chief at Talladega in place of Wolfe.

The No. 2 team were issued NASCAR penalties that included a three-race suspension and $65,000 fine for Wolfe and 35-point deductions for Keselowski and team owner Roger Penske because the No. 2 car failed post-race inspection at Phoenix International Raceway in March. Wolfe served one race of his suspension the following week at auto Club Speedway in Fontana, Calif., before Team Penske opted to appeal the penalties.

The team lost its first appeal to the three-member National Motorsports Appeals Panel, but has exercised its last appeal option, appealing to Final Appeals Officer Bryan Moss. The final appeal was scheduled to be heard April 25 but was postponed by Moss to May 9 because of illness.

Penske’s requests for appeals have deferred the rest of Wolfe’s suspension to this point. If the team loses its final appeal next week, Wolfe will serve the final race of his suspension in the May 13 race at Kansas Speedway in Kansas City.

