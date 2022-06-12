NASCAR Cup: Pearn, Truex reunite at Sonoma

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – SEPTEMBER 15: Martin Truex Jr., driver of the #19 Bass Pro Shops Toyota, and crew chief Cole Pearn celebrates in victory lane after winning the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on September 15, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT



Sunday’s Toyota/SaveMart 350 at Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway will be a reunion for Martin Truex Jr. and former crew chief Cole Pearn. Pearn won’t be Truex’s crew chief on Sunday, though. Instead, he’ll be a rave engineer on Truex’s No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing team as a substitute while the team’s regular engineer, Nick Burton, attends a wedding.



Pearn became Truex’s crew chief at Furniture Row Racing in 2015 and made the move with Truex to Joe Gibbs Racing ahead of the 2019 season. Pearn, then, retired from NASCAR competition at the end of 2019.



Sunday’s race will be the second reunion for Pearn an Truex since Pearn’s retirement. Pearn also served as Truex’s spotter at the Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway Roval last year.



The pairing of Pearn and Truex won 24 times in 179 race and claimed the 2017 NASCAR Cup Series championship. With Pearn atop his pit box, Truex also finished second in the standings in 2018 and 2019.



Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @autoracingdaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).