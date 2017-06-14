NASCAR Cup: penalties issued after Pocono, Texas race weekend

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR issued two penalties for lug nut issues coming out of the Pocono Raceway/Texas Motor Speedway race weekend, one to a Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series team and another to a Camping World Truck Series team.

Scott Graves, crew chief on the No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota team of Daniel Suarez in the Cup Series was fined $10,000 for a missing or unsecured lug nut(s) after Sunday’s Axalta Pocono 400 at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pa.

Buddy Sisco, fill-in crew chief on the No. 29 Brad Keselowski Racing Ford team of Chase Briscoe in the Truck Series, was fined $2,500 for a missing or unsecured lug nut(s) after Friday night’s WinStarOnlineGaming.com 400 at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth. Sisco was filling in for regular crew chief Mike Hillman Jr. at Texas, as Hillman began a four-race suspension for a wheel that came off the No. 29 truck during the race at Dover (Del.) International Speedway the previous weekend.

