NASCAR Cup: Penske signs Brad Keselowski, Paul Wolfe to extensions

By AMANDA VINCENT

Team Penske announced Tuesday that Brad Keselowski has signed a multi-year contract extension that will keep him behind the wheel of the No. 2 Ford in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series for the foreseeable future. The race team also signed Keselowski’s crew chief Paul Wolfe to an extension.

“Roger and everyone at Team Penske have given me everything we need to win championships at the highest levels of NASCAR,” Keselowski said. “As I have said all along, Team Penske is where I want to be, and I am thrilled to continue with the organization well into the future. I have a lot of years left in the sport, and I truly feel our best years are ahead of us.”

Keselowski has been with Team Penske since 2010 as a driver in both the Cup and Xfinity Series. He won the Xfinity championship with Penske in 2010 and the Cup Series title in 2012. Wolfe was Keselowski’s crew chief for both of those championships.

“It the time that Brad has driven for Team Penske, he has risen to the top echelon of stars in NASCAR,” team owner Roger Penske said. “Brad and Paul have established a terrific, winning combination, and they are both real leaders within our team. More than just wins and championships, Brad is an important part of our relationship with Ford Performance, and his work with the Checkered Flag Foundation shows what kind of person he is away from the track. There is no question he continues to be a great fit for our organization.”

Keselowski has 23 Cup Series wins, with all but one of those coming since he joined Team Penske. Twenty-nine of his 35-career Xfinity Series win have come from behind the wheel of a Penske entry. Keselowski also owns his own NASCAR Camping World Truck Series team, Brad Keselowski Racing, for which he drives on a limited basis.

“We are extremely happy to secure Brad’s renewal with Team Penske,” Ford Performance Global Director Dave Pericak said. “Brad is an integral part of our Ford NASCAR program, and we appreciate his leadership within the team and among the drivers in this sport. We look forward to helping him take Ford and Team Penske to victory lane many more times in the years ahead.”

