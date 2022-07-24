NASCAR Cup: Petty GMS teams lose points at Pocono

DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 15: Erik Jones, driver of the #43 FOCUSfactor Chevrolet, drives during practice for the NASCAR Cup Series 64th Annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 15, 2022 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

The Petty GMS Motorsports teams of drivers Ty Dillon (No. 42) and Erik Jones (No. 43) in the NASCAR Cup Series were penalized at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pa., on Saturday, ahead of Sunday’s M&Ms Fan Appreciation 400.

Both teams were docked 35 driver and owner points and crew chiefs were suspended for the remainder of the Pocono race weekend after the Petty GMS cars were found to be in violation of section 14.6.5.E of the NASCAR rule book. That rule pertains to rocker box assemblies and states, “ The rocker box vent hole in the front tire extraction area must have metal screen installed to the inner surface with a minimum 0.25 inch opening size. The screen may be bonded or mechanically fastened to the internal surface of the rocker box.”

Joey Cohen will be Dillon’s crew chief in place of Jerame Donley at Pocono. Danny Efland will be Jones’ crew chief in substitution for Dave Elenz.

“Petty GMS accepts the penalty and will not appeal the ruling,” a statement from the race team read. “For tomorrow’s race at Pocono Raceway, Joey Cohen will crew chief the No. 42 Chevrolet, while Danny Efland will call the shots for the No. 43 Camaro.”

