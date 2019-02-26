NASCAR Cup: pit road injury at Atlanta

By AMANDA VINCENT

Anthony Pasut, the gas man on the No. 37 JTG-Daugherty Racing team of Chris Buescher, suffered multiple injuries to his right leg, including a broken fibula and torn ACL, on pit road during the Folds of Honor QukTrip 500 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Sunday. A date of Pasut’s return to competition is unknown.

The injury occurred when the No. 47 team car of Ryan Preece hit the No. 52 Rick Ware Racing entry of B.J. McLeod on pit road when McLeod stopped his car shy of his pit box with 52 laps remaining in the 325-lap race. The impact knocked McLeods car into Pasut.

“I was just trying to make sure I wasn’t speeding and when I looked up, he was coming into his pit,” Preece told Fox Sports. “It was a mistake. What are you going to do?”

Although Pasut is a pit crew member on a JTG-Daugherty Racing team, he is classified as a Hendrick Motorsports pit crew member, as JTG-Daugherty gets its pit crews from HMS.

A replacement for Pasut as he recovers has not been announced.

