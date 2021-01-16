NASCAR Cup: Pitbull new Trackhouse co-owner

Photo courtesy of Trackhouse Racing

By AMANDA VINCENT

Grammy-winning singer/rapper Armando Christian Perez, better known as Pitbull, has become a co-owner of new NASCAR Cup Series team Trackhouse Racing. The team, also co-owned by racer Justin Marks, is slated to compete full-time in 2021 with Daniel Suarez as driver of a No. 99 Chevrolet.

“I’ve been a fan of the NASCAR story since the movie ‘Days of Thunder,” Pitbull said. “As soon as I met Justin, Ty Norris (Trackhouse President), and Daniel, we were on the same page. They welcomed me aboard, and now we’re going to show the world NASCAR is not only a sport but it’s a culture. This is an amazing way to celebrate my 40th birthday, so get ready! Dale! (Dah-lay)”

Marks also is partnering with with Pitbull on racing-themed STEM curriculum with the SLAM! (Sports Leadership Arts and Management) system of inner-city charter schools of which Pitbull was a founder.

“From day one of creating Trackhouse Racing, I wanted our team to be a platform for purpose, to transcend the sport and positively impact all races on and off the track,” Marks said. “I am proud that in just a few months we are here announcing a partnership with one of the most influential and recognized artists in the world. Within the first 10 minutes of our first meeting, it was clear Armando and I share a vision and passion for impacting the lives of the underrepresented. We are creating and compelling a movement of positivity and possibility, using the platform and excitement of sports and music. Through NASCAR and our partnership with Pitbull, we are going to have the attention of a global demographic that is ready to be inspired into action for themselves, their families and their future.”

Trackhouse will have a charter for 2021, leased from Spire Motorsports. The new team also has a technical alliance with Richard Childress Racing.

Suarez comes to the team from Gaunt Brothers Racing. After winning the 2016 NASCAR Xfinity Series championship with Joe Gibbs Racing, he as raced in the Cup Series the last four years for teams including JGR and Stewart-Haas Racing. In 143-career starts, Suarez has eight top-fives and 32 top-10 race finishes in NASCAR’s top series.

