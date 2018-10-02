NASCAR Cup: playoff field cut to 12

By AMANDA VINCENT

The 2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series playoffs field was whittled from 16 to 12 drivers at the checkered flag of the Bank of America Roval 400 on Sunday, and the cutoff was close with a three-way points tie.

After Kyle Larson was involved in a late-race multi-car crash and Jimmie Johnson spun in a last-lap battle for the lead, those two drivers, along with Aric Almirola, were tied in points, right at the cutoff line between advancing in the playoffs and elimination. Almirola and Larson advanced, while Johnson were eliminated from the playoffs.

Johnson finished eighth after going for the race win instead of playing safe to advance.

“I wish I wouldn’t have been so focused on a race win, and I could have transferred and kept my championship hopes alive, but we had such a good car and just one of those split-second decisions to race for the win instead of for the points, and it bit me,” Johnson said.

Larson sustained significant damage in his crash and was in position to be eliminated when the race restarted, but the driver was able to limp around the track just well enough to improve his finishing position by one to finish 25 and squeak his way into the next round.

Drivers other than Johnson eliminated from the playoffs at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval included Austin Dillon, Denny Hamlin and Erik Jones.

Below, is an updated 2018 playoff grid:

The updated playoff standings are as follows:

1. Kyle Busch, 3055 points

2. Kevin Harvick, 3050 points

3. Martin Truex Jr., 3038 points

4. Brad Keselowski, 3025 points

5. Clint Bowyer, 3015 points

6. Joey Logano, 3014 points

6. Kurt Busch, 3014 points

8. Ryan Blaney, 3013 points

9. Chase Elliott, 3008 points

10. Kyle Larson, 3006 points

11. Aric Almirola, 3001 points

12. Alex Bowman, 3000 points

The second three-race round of the 10-race playoffs begin Oct. 7 at Dover (Del.) International Speedway.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).