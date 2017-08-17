NASCAR Cup: playoff in-car cameras hit Twitter

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR plans to stream the live feed from an in-car camera on Twitter during all 10 of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series playoff races this year. The Cup Series playoffs begin Sept. 17 at Chicagoland Speedway in Joliet, Ill. The weekly feed will be available via NASCAR’s official Twitter handle, @NASCAR, and at NASCAR.twitter.com.

“Through the in-car camera live stream on Twitter, our fans will have another compelling vantage point of the NASCAR Playoffs, where the energy and intensity of stage racing will be elevated to a whole new level,” NASCAR Executive Vice President and Chief Global Sales and Marketing Officer Steve Phelps said. “To provide this level of access on Twitter throughout the 10-week playoffs is a fantastic way to complement the viewing experience on NBC Sports and the NBC Sports app.”

The regular race broadcasts will continue on the NBC family of networks, including flagship NBC and the NBC Sports Network.

The in-car camera stream will share screens with a real-time curated timeline of related tweets. And prior to the first playoff race, NASCAR will unveil Twitter emojis and hashtags for all playoff drivers to be used until respective drivers are eliminated from the playoffs.

“NASCAR continues to innovate on Twitter, a place where their passionate fans discuss what’s happening before, during and after every race,” Twitter Chief Operating Officer Anthony Noto said. “Our new collaboration will offer NASCAR fans a unique live stream perspective for the 2017 playoffs alongside the real-time Twitter conversation.”

