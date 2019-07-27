NASCAR Cup: Pocono Raceway 2020 doubleheader details revealed

LONG POND, PENNSYLVANIA – JUNE 02: Kyle Busch, driver of the #18 M&M’s Hazelnut Toyota, crosses the finish line to win the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Pocono 400 at Pocono Raceway on June 02, 2019 in Long Pond, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series will run its first weekend doubleheader in 2020 at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pa. On Saturday at Pocono, ahead of Sunday’s Gander RV 400, details were revealed regarding next year’s historic weekend at the track, scheduled for June 25-28.

The 2020 Pocono weekend also will include races for the ARCA Menards Series and NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck and Xfinity series. After a Thursday ARCA race, Saturday and Sunday will feature NASCAR doubleheaders. Saturday’s schedule will include a Truck Series race, followed by the first Cup Series race. An Xfinity race and the second Cup Series race will follow Sunday.

According to NASCAR Senior Vice President of Competition Scott Miller, Cup teams will run the same cars in the second race as they will in the first race. Drivers wrecking in the first race and going to a backup car for the second race will start the second race in the back. Teams likely will be allowed to change engines, but according to Miller, most probably will opt to use the same engine because of NASCAR’s sealed engine rule.

A Cup Series qualifying session will be scheduled for Friday to set the starting grid for the Saturday race. The grid for Sunday’s race will be set by inverting the finishing order of the lead-lap cars in the first race, with first-race lap(s)-down cars starting behind them.

For the last few years, both of the Cup Series races at Pocono each year have been 400 mile races. NASCAR, though, has announced that the Sunday race of the 2020 Cup doubleheader at the track will be a 350-miler. The Saturday race also is expected to be a 350-mile race, but that race distance hasn’t been finalized.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).