NASCAR Cup: Pocono Raceway doubleheader distances set

LONG POND, PENNSYLVANIA – JULY 28: Kevin Harvick, driver of the #4 Busch Beer Gen X Ford, leads the field during start of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Gander RV 400 at Pocono Raceway on July 28, 2019 in Long Pond, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pa., revealed Tuesday the race distances for its Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series two-race weekend in 2020. Instead of two separate race weekends as in years past, the Cup Series will run a 325-mile and 350-mile race June 27 and June 28. That weekend will be the only NASCAR weekend at Pocono next year.

The scheduled distance for the Saturday race with be 130 laps, or 325 miles, and will be preceded by a NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series race. The scheduled distance of the Sunday race will be 140 laps, or 350 miles, and will be preceded by a NASCAR Xfinity Series race. The same cars will be used in both Cup Series races. The ARCA Menards Series also will race at Pocono on the previous Thursday.

There will be a traditional qualifying session for the Saturday race. The finishing order of the lead lap cars in Saturday’s race will be inverted for the start of Sunday’s race.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).