NASCAR Cup: Pocono Raceway entry list

By AMANDA VINCENT

The second 2018 NASCAR race weekend at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pa., will culminate in Sunday’s running of the Gander Outdoors 400 for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series.

Through the first 20 races of the 2018 Cup Series season, three drivers — Kevin Harvick, Kyle Busch and Martin Truex Jr. — have pulled away from their fellow-competitors, and as a result, have become known as the “Big Three.” Two of those big-three drivers are the two most recent winners at Pocono. Reigning series champion Truex. when the Cup Series last raced at Pocono in June. Meanwhile, Busch is the defending winner of the Gander Outdoors 400.

Forty drivers are on the entry list for Sunday’s race, so barring a withdrawal or two, Sunday’s race field will be a full one, but no drivers will be sent home after Saturday’s qualifying session. Qualifying is scheduled for 4:10 p.m. ET Saturday, differing from a traditional Friday qualifying schedule, and the race is scheduled to take the green flag at approximately 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Both qualifying and the race will be shown live on the NBC Sports Network.

Below, is the complete starting grid for Sunday’s Gander Outdoors 400 at Pocono Raceway: