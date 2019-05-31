NASCAR Cup: Pocono Raceway entry list

By AMANDA VINCENT

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series rolls into the second half of its 26-race regular season Sunday with the running of the Pocono 400 at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pa. Sunday’s race will be the first of two races for the Cup Series at Pocono in just over two months.

Thirty-seven drivers are on the entry list for the Pocono 400, including defending race winner Martin Truex Jr. Truex also is the most recent Cup Series winner in 2019, winning last weekend at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway in the Coca-Cola 600.

Kyle Busch is the most recent Cup Series winner at Pocono, winning there last July.

Qualifying for the Pocono 500 is scheduled for 11:35 a.m. ET Saturday and will be shown live on FOX Sports 1. The race is slated for an approximate 2 p.m green flag Sunday, with live TV coverage of the race also on FOX Sports 1.

Below, is the preliminary entry list for the Pocono 400:

