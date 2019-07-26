NASCAR Cup: Pocono Raceway entry list

By AMANDA VINCENT

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series is making its second of two yearly visits to Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pa., this weekend, this time around for Sunday’s Gander RV 400.

Kyle Busch is the defending winner of the Gander RV 400, and he also won the Pocono race earlier this season, making him victor of the two most recent Cup Series races at the track. Actually, he has won three of the last four races at Pocono. The other was won by his now-Joe Gibbs Racing teammate, Martin Truex Jr.

Busch and Truex are among 38 entrants for Sunday’s race. Qualifying is scheduled for 4:05 p.m. ET Saturday, while the race is scheduled to take the green flag shortly after 3 p.m. Sunday. Both qualifying and the race may be seen live on the NBC Sports Network.

Below, is the preliminary entry list for the Gander RV 400 at Pocono Raceway:

