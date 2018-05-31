NASCAR Cup: Pocono Raceway entry list

By AMANDA VINCENT

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series embarks on the second half of its 2018 regular season Sunday with the running of the Pocono 400 at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pa., as it’s the 14th race of the 26-race regular season and 36-race season, overall.

Ryan Blaney is the defending winner of the Pocono 400, claiming his first-career and, to this point, only Cup Series win last year. Kyle Busch, who trails only Kevin Harvick in season wins with four and winner of the most recent race, won the most recent Cup race at Pocono last July.

Thirty-nine cars are on the entry list for Sunday’s race, so all who present a car for qualifying Friday will garner a starting spot for Sunday.

Qualifying is scheduled for 4:15 p.m. ET Friday and will air live on FOX Sports 2. The race is scheduled for an approximate 2 p.m. green flag on Sunday and may be seen live on FOX Sports 1.

Below, is the entry list for Sunday’s Pocono 400 at Pocono Raceway: