NASCAR Cup: Pocono Raceway may change things for 2018

By AMANDA VINCENT

There’s a chance at least one of the two yearly Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series races at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pa., may have at least somewhat of a different look in 2018.

If Cup Series driver Denny Hamlin has his way, the PJ1 traction substance used a handful of other tracks earlier this year after it was used at Bristol (Ten.) Motor Speedway for the fall race there last season with the aim of adding extra lanes of racing. According to Hamlin, Pocono track officials are taking his idea under advisement.

“(They) said it’s definitely on the table when we come back,” Hamlin said during the recent Pocono race weekend that culminated with the July 30 running of the Overton’s 400 Cup Series race. “I’d love to see it in the second to third lane, and you could see some amazing restarts and fun racing here once they do that.”

Hamlin’s also made his case on Twitter.

“Y’all remember what 1 strip of new pavement did for Pocono 6 years ago. They got that stuff in a bottle now. Do it,” Hamlin (@DennyHamlin) tweeted.

Hamlin also has posted other tweets on the matter.

New Pocono Raceway Nick Idgalsky has another idea.

“Let’s do one oval and one road course,” Igdalsky told The Associated Press. “With a few minor changes and a small budget, we could make this a compliant road course. I think it would be a heck of a race.”

With it’s 2.5-mile, three-turn layout, Pocono Raceway already is considered to be a track with similarities to road course. Even NASCAR pit strategies at Pocono mirror those of road-course racing, with strategies planned by counting backward from the end of scheduled race distances.

