NASCAR Cup: points adjusted ahead of playoffs

By AMANDA VINCENT

Monday’s rain-delayed Big Machine Vodka 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway was the curtain on the 2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series 26-race regular season. The 16-driver, 10-race playoffs kick off Sunday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Kyle Busch, after claiming a 15-point bonus for being the regular-season champion, is listed as the points leader, heading into the playoffs, with a tally of 2050 points. He’s actually in a tie with Kevin Harvick, though. Harvick led the way in wins during the regular season with seven to Busch’s sixth.

Hendrick Motorsports teammates Jimmie Johnson and Alex Bowman claimed the final two advancing positions at Indianapolis, and they’ll start the postseason in a tie at the bottom, in 15th and 16th, with a base 2000 points, neither having accumulated bonus points during the regular season.

Below, are the standings heading into the playoff opener at LVMS: