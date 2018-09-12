NASCAR Cup: points adjusted ahead of playoffs
INDIANAPOLIS, IN – SEPTEMBER 10: Kyle Busch, driver of the #18 M&M’s Caramel Toyota, Aric Almirola, driver of the #10 Smithfield Ford, Ryan Blaney, driver of the #12 BODYARMOR Ford, Brad Keselowski, driver of the #2 Discount Tire Ford, Joey Logano, driver of the #22 Shell Pennzoil Ford, Alex Bowman, driver of the #88 Axalta Chevrolet, Chase Elliott, driver of the #9 NAPA Auto Parts Chevrolet, Denny Hamlin, driver of the #11 FedEx Possibilities Toyota, Martin Truex Jr., driver of the #78 Auto-Owners Insurance Toyota, Austin Dillon, driver of the #3 Dow MOLYKOTE Chevrolet, Kevin Harvick, driver of the #4 Jimmy John’s New 9-Grain Wheat Sub Ford, Clint Bowyer, driver of the #14 Mobil 1/Rush Truck Centers Ford, Jimmie Johnson, driver of the #48 Lowe’s for Pros Chevrolet, Kurt Busch, driver of the #41 Haas Automation/Monster Energy Ford, Kyle Larson, driver of the #42 Credit One Bank Chevrolet, Erik Jones, driver of the #20 buyatoyota.com Toyota, pose for a photo after making the NASCAR Playoffs following the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Big Machine Vodka 400 at the Brickyard at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on September 10, 2018 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images)
By AMANDA VINCENT
Monday’s rain-delayed Big Machine Vodka 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway was the curtain on the 2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series 26-race regular season. The 16-driver, 10-race playoffs kick off Sunday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
Kyle Busch, after claiming a 15-point bonus for being the regular-season champion, is listed as the points leader, heading into the playoffs, with a tally of 2050 points. He’s actually in a tie with Kevin Harvick, though. Harvick led the way in wins during the regular season with seven to Busch’s sixth.
Hendrick Motorsports teammates Jimmie Johnson and Alex Bowman claimed the final two advancing positions at Indianapolis, and they’ll start the postseason in a tie at the bottom, in 15th and 16th, with a base 2000 points, neither having accumulated bonus points during the regular season.
Below, are the standings heading into the playoff opener at LVMS: