NASCAR Cup: points up for grabs in Can-Am Duels

By AMANDA VINCENT

Forty cars/drivers, the exact number needed for a full Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race field, are on the entry list for Sunday’s season-opening Daytona 500 at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway, but that doesn’t mean Thursday night’s Can-Am Duel races to set most of the Daytona 500 starting grid behind the front row (determined Feb. 11 in a front-row qualifying session) isn’t meaningless.

Exact starting positions for restrictor-plate races like the Daytona 500 have proven unimportant over the years, but Duel finishes do carry significance, as of last year’s two races, the first under NASCAR’s stage racing format that makes points available in the Duel events. The top-10 finishers in each Duel on Thursday night will receive championship points, with the winners receiving 10 points, second-place finisher nine and so-on and so-forth, just like the top-10 at the end of each stage of a regular race. But unlike regular races, five playoff points will not be awarded to each Duel winer.

The lineups for the Can-Am Duels were set based on lap times from front-row qualifying on Feb. 11, and the finishing orders from the two races will determine most of the Daytona 500 starting grid behind front-row starters, pole sitter Alex Bowman and Denny Hamlin.

The first Can-Am Duel is scheduled to get underway at approximately 7 p.m. ET, with the second to take the green flag shortly after the completion of the first (approximately 9 p.m.). Both races will be shown live on FS1.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).