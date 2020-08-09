NASCAR Cup: pole sitter Chris Buescher among 11 to back at Michigan

BROOKLYN, MICHIGAN – AUGUST 08: Denny Hamlin, driver of the #11 FedEx Ground Toyota, and Joey Logano, driver of the #22 Shell Pennzoil Ford, lead the field to start the NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway on August 08, 2020 in Brooklyn, Michigan. (Photo by Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Pole sitter Chris Buescher is among the 11 drivers who’ll drop to the back for the start of the Consumers Energy 400, the second race of a two-race NASCAR Cup Series doubleheader weekend at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn, on Sunday. Buescher was to start on the pole after finishing 20th in Saturday’s FireKeepers Casino 400. But because of an on-track incident in that race, his primary car sustained damage, putting him in a backup car for Sunday’s race.

Clint Bowyer, who is the official second-place starter, will remain on the front row.

Eight other drivers will drop to the back in backup cars Sunday after their cars sustained damage Saturday. Those drivers include Austin Dillon, Ryan Newman, Michael McDowell, Tyler Reddick, Aric Almirola, Ryan Preece, Johnson Hunter Nemechek and Cole Custer. Like Buescher, Reddick and Almirola also were supposed to start in the top-five — Reddick in third and Almirola in fifth.

Brennan Poole will drop to the back because of an engine change and Josh Bilicki because of driver and transmission changes. Bilicki already is the official last-place starter after Joey Gase finished 39th, last, in the No. 7 car in Saturday’s race.

