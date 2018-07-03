NASCAR Cup: power rankings after Chicagoland Speedway

By AMANDA VINCENT

With his win in the Overton’s 400 at Chicagoland Speedway in Joliet, Ill., on Sunday, Kyle Busch matched Kevin Harvick’s Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series 2018 wins tally of five victories in the first 17 races of the season. With his latest win, Busch leads the way in the weekly AutoRacingDaily.com power rankings.

After finishing Sunday’s race third behind two Kyles, Busch and Larson, Harvick is second in the power rankings, courtesy of his status as series co-leader, along with Busch.

Reigning Cup Series champion Martin Truex Jr. finished fourth at Chicagoland after starting in the back, and as a three-time winner, so far, in 2018, Truex is third in the rankings.

Harvick’s Stewart-Haas Racing teammate, Clint Bowyer is fourth in this week’s power rankings after rounding out the top-five in the Overton’s 400 finishing order. He finished fifth after overcoming multiple speeding penalties Sunday. Aside from the aforementioned Harvick, Busch and Truex, Bowyer is the only multi-race winner through the first 17 races of 2018.

Larson is winless to this point in the season, but he has been the one bright spot for the Chevrolet camp, so far, in 2018 as the only Chevy driver in contention to win on a consistent basis. After his tooth-and-nail battle with Busch for the Chicagoland win, Larson is fifth in the power rankings.

Harvick’s Stewart-Haas Racing teammate, Clint Bowyer, rounds out the top-five in this week’s power rankings. Bowyer also rounded out the top-five in the Overton’s 400 finishing order after overcoming multiple speeding penalties Sunday. Aside from the aforementioned Harvick, Busch and Truex, Bowyer is the only multi-race winner through the first 17 races of 2018.

Power rankings following the Overton’s 400 at Chicagoland:

1. Kyle Busch

2. Kevin Harvick

3. Martin Truex Jr.

4. Clint Bowyer

5. Kyle Larson

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline)