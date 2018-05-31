NASCAR Cup: power rankings after Coca-Cola 600

By AMANDA VINCENT

Kyle Busch made NASCAR history with his Coca-Cola 600 win at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway on Sunday night, becoming the first Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series driver with more than one-career series start to win a Cup Series points-paying race at all the tracks he’s competed. His latest win also was his fourth win of the season, bringing to within one victory of Kevin Harvick. And with that Charlotte win, Busch leads the way in our weekly power rankings. Also worth noting, Busch leads the way in the points standings, while Harvick is third, also trailing Joey Logano. Busch also has one additional playoff point on Harvick — 25 to Harvick’s 24.

Meanwile, Harvick’s Coca-Cola 600 was problematic. He started in the back as a result of a pre-qualifying inspection issue that kept him from getting on track to make a qualifying attempt. He raced his way into the top-five in the first 100-lap stage of the 400-lap race, but after he got there, a blown tire sent him into the wall and out of the race. But based on his series-leading five wins and run from the back to near the front at Charlotte before his tire misfortune keeps him in the top-two of our power rankings, in second.

With Busch and Harvick running away from the competition in the first half of the regular season, reigning series champion Martin Truex Jr. and Joey Logano battle to be next and line, and that battle is neck-and-neck, for the most part. Both drivers have a win, apiece, in the first 13 races, and they match each other in playoff points, each with seven, the next-highest tally behind Busch and Harvick. Logano is second in regular-season points to Truex in fifth, but in the post-Coca-Cola 600 power rankings, Truex is third. After all, in this “what have you done for me lately” world, Truex finished second to Busch in Sunday night’s race at Charlotte.

Logano is fourth in the power rankings this week after a 22nd-place finish in the Coca-Cola 600.

Logano’s Team Penske teammate Brad Keselowski rounds out this week’s power rankings after a fourth-place finish in Charlotte. So far this season, Keselowski has accumulated four stage wins, third in line behind Harvick and Busch.

Power rankings after the Coca-Cola 600:

Kyle Busch

Kevin Harvick

Martin Truex Jr.

Joey Logano

Brad Keselowski

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).