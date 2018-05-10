NASCAR Cup: power rankings after Dover International Speedway

By AMANDA VINCENT

Considering Kevin Harvick claimed his Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season-leading fourth win of the season in the AAA Drive for Autism 400 at Dover (Del.) International Speedway on Sunday after leading 201 laps of the 400-lap race and won the first two stages, he’s the logical choice to lead this week’s power rankings.

While Harvick flourished, points leader Kyle Busch struggled. He wound up outside the top-30 after a mechanical issue retired him from the race on lap 271. He didn’t lead any laps Sunday, but neither did any other Toyota driver. Still, I’m going to put Busch second in the power rankings for a couple or so reasons. First of all, he’s the points leader. That should count for something. Besides, he’s the only driver other than Harvick to have multiple wins in the first 11 races with three. Also, while he didn’t lead laps, he ran near the front throughout most of the laps he did run, despite reporting a severe vibration from the get-go.

Martin Truex Jr. and Joey Logano are in a close battle for third on the Auto Racing Daily weekly power rankings list. Each driver has seven playoff points, trailing only Harvick and Busch and each driver has a win, already, in 2018. Truex inches ahead in third, as he finished in the top-five at Dover, while Logano was outside the top-10 in 13th.

Harvick’s Stewart-Haas Racing teammate Clint Bowyer rounds out the power-rankings top-five after finishing second to his teammate at Dover after leading 40 laps. Like Truex and Logano, Bowyer also has a win in his pocket. He’s fourth in the overall points standings and has racked up five playoff points, so far.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).