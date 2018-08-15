NASCAR Cup: power rankings after Michigan International Speedway

By AMANDA VINCENT

Throughout the 2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, the “Big Three” of Kevin Harvick, Kyle Busch and Martin Truex Jr. have held down the top-three spots in the AutoRacingDaily.com power rankings, and this week is not different. Also, the trend of Harvick and Busch in the top-two spots continues.

With his series-leading seventh race win and 11th and 12th stage wins of the season Aug. 12 at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn, Harvick retook the top spot from his closest competitor, Busch. Meanwhile, Busch, with his six race wins and a third-place finish at MIS, Busch drops only one spot from our last power rankings to second.

Truex finished outside the top-10, in 14th, at Michigan, but he maintains the distant third position behind the series’ two leaders on the strength of his four race wins. Aside from Harvick and Busch, Truex is the only other driver with more than two wins. He and Clint Bowyer are the only other two drivers with multiple wins.

Bowyer is fourth in the power rankings. As previously mentioned, he’s the only other multi-race winner outside of the “Big Three.” With the five playoff points from those two wins, he’s the only driver not among the “Big Three” to have double digits in playoff points with 10.

Stewart-Haas Racing dominates the AutoRacingDaily.com power rankings, as Kurt Busch joins teammates Harvick and Bowyer in the top-five. Busch is winless, 23 races into the season, and he only has two playoff points, but he’s fourth in the regular-season points standings, highest not only among the winless drivers, but highest of anyone other than the “Big Three.”

Below, is the top-five of the AutoRacingDaily.com power rankings after Sunday’s Consumers Energy 400 at Michigan International Speedway:

Kevin Harvick

Kyle Busch

Martin Truex Jr.

Clint Bowyer

Kurt Busch

