NASCAR Cup: power rankings after New Hampshire Motor Speedway

By AMANDA VINCENT

Considering Kevin Harvick is the most recent winner on the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series circuit with his win July 22 in the Foxwoods Resort Casino at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon and he leads the series with six trips to victory lane in the first 20 races of the 36-race season, it only stands to reason that the 2014 Cup Series champion lead the power rankings after the NHMS race.

The three drivers now known as the “Big Three” — Harvick, Kyle Busch and Martin Truex Jr. — are the top-three drivers in the power rankings after top-fives at New Hampshire. Busch finished second to Harvick after a physical battle between the two in the closing laps, and Truex was fourth. With five wins this season, trailing only Havick, and a series-leading 11 top-three finishes, so far, this season, Busch is second to Harvick in the power rankings, just has he was second to Harvick at the checkered flag in Loudon.

Truex, with four wins, is third in the rankings.

Determining the top-three is easy, but picking four and five is more difficult. This week, Harvick’s Stewart-Haas Racing teammate is fourth, courtesy of a dominant performance at New Hampshire. He finished eighth, but he led a race-high 94 laps after starting from the pole for the third time this season. He’s also fifth in the points standings, tops among drivers still looking for that first 2018 win.

This week, the power rankings are SHR-heavy, with three drivers in the top-five, as this week’s fifth-place driver is Clint Bowyer. Bowyer retired from the race early, courtesy of a wreck, but it’s hard to overlook the fact that he’s the only driver not among the “Big Three” to win multiple races. Also, with his two wins, he’s the only driver not among the top-three to have a double-digit playoff-point tally with 10.

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series power rankings after the Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway:

1. Kevin Harvick

2. Kyle Busch

3. Martin Truex Jr.

4. Kurt Busch

5. Clint Bowyer

