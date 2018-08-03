NASCAR Cup: power rankings after Pocono Raceway

By AMANDA VINCENT

Kyle Busch’s drive from the back to the front at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pa., on July 29 in the Gander Outdoors 400 resulted in the driver’s sixth win of the 2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season, tying him with Kevin Harvick on the season’s wins list. It also moved him past Harvick in this week’s AutoRacingDaily.com power rankings. Another Busch stat worth noting, Busch’s win at Pocono was his 12th top-three finish in the first 21 races of the 36-race season.

Harvick remains in second in the power rankings after his own journey from the back to the front resulted in a fourth-place Pocono race finish.

Despite a 15th-place race finish at Pocono, Truex remains third in the power rankings as a four-time winner, so far this season.

Behind the “big three” of Harvick, Busch and Truex, the battle is for best of the rest. After Pocono Raceway, that honor is shared by Kurt Busch and Denny Hamlin. After a few names not commonly seen inside the top-10 of a race finishing order, came Busch and Hamlin in ninth and 10th. After 21 races, the two drivers fall sixth and ninth in the points standings after top-10 finishes at Pocono. But while the “big three” trade top-three spots in the power rankings back and forth from week to week, the fourth and fifth spots change hands among several different drivers with each race weekend. As a matter-of-fact, the identity of the fourth and fifth drivers could pretty much be drawn from a hat containing the names of about half a dozen candidates.

Below, are the AutoRacingDaily.com power rankings following the Gander Outdoors 400 at Pocono Raceway:

1. Kyle Busch

2. Kevin Harvick

3. Martin Truex Jr.

4. Kurt Busch

5. Denny Hamlin

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).