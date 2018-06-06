NASCAR Cup: power rankings after Pocono Raceway

By AMANDA VINCENT

While Martin Truex Jr. is the most recent Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race winner, making his second trip to victory lane this season after Sunday’s Pocono 400 at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pa., he remains third in the Auto Racing Daily power rankings, trailing five-time winner Kevin Harvick and four-time winner Kyle Busch.

Busch and Harvick are neck-and-neck in our rankings. Harvick has one more win, but Busch won more recently, at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway, and is the series points leader. Busch’s lead in the regular-season points standings is a substantial 87 points, but to race winners, the accumulation of playoff points is what really matter is the regular season. In that category, the two top drivers in the series are tied with 25 apiece. Their Pocono finishes are the tie-breaker, so Busch wins out with his third-place finish to Harvick’s fourth.

Joey Logano continues to be the best of the rest, third in the overall points standings behind Busch and Harvick, and third in playoff points, trailing the aforementioned Busch, Harvick and Truex. Also, Logano is one of only three drivers not named Busch, Harvick or Truex to get to victory lane in the first 14 races.

Kyle Larson is fifth in the power rankings while he leads the way for Chevrolet. His runner-up showing at Pocono was, not only his fourth-straight top-10 finish, but also his second top-five in the last three races.

Auto Racing Daily power rankings after the Pocono 400 at Pocono Raceway:

1. Kyle Busch

2. Kevin Harvick

3. Martin Truex Jr.

4. Joey Logano

5. Kyle Larson

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).