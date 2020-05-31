NASCAR Cup: practice added to Talladega Superspeedway schedule

TALLADEGA, ALABAMA – OCTOBER 13: Kyle Busch, driver of the #18 M&M’s Hazelnut Toyota, leads during Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series 1000Bulbs.com 500 at Talladega Superspeedway on October 13, 2019 in Talladega, Alabama. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR officially has released its schedule for its three national touring series through June 21, and for most of the events scheduled through that date, no practices or qualifying sessions will be held. The only exception for races remaining through the June date is the June 21 NASCAR Cup Series race at Talladega Superspeedway. For that race a 50-minute practice session will be held the previous day.

Since NASCAR returned from a 10-week break because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Cup Series has contested four races, two each at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway and Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway; the NASCAR Xfinity Series has had two races, one each at Darlington and Charlotte; and the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series had contested a race at Charlotte. There have been no practice sessions, and the only race for which there has been a qualifying session was the Coca-Cola 600 Cup Series race at Charlotte.

Starting grids for races have been determined either by drawing or based on the finishing order of the previous race, if the previous race was held at the same track. That process will remain. The only remaining consecutive races for a series at the same track through June 21 are Xfinity Series races at Homestead-Miami Speedway June 13 and 14.

Pit selection has been and will continue to be based on the finishing order of the previous race.

Fans will not be allowed to attend any races through June 21. Until the Talladega race weekend, NASCAR also has races scheduled for Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Martinsville (Va.) Speedway and Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacing Daily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).