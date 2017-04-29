NASCAR Cup: practice-time deductions continue at Richmond International Raceway

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR continued its crackdown on teams requiring multiple attempts at passing inspections with deductions in practice time at Richmond (Va.) International Raceway on Saturday morning as Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series teams prepare for Sunday’s Toyota Owners 400.

The No. 17 Roush Fenway Racing Ford team of Ricky Stenhouse Jr., the No. 1 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet team of Jamie McMurray and the No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford team of Ryan Blaney each were docked 15 minutes of practice time at RIR Saturday.

The No. 17 passed laser inspection, but returned to the garage. When the car when back through inspection, it failed.

The No. 1 car failed laser inspection twice, while the No. 21 twice failed template inspection.

Eleven Cup Series teams were docked practice time Friday for issues last weekend at Bristol (Ten.) Motor Speedway and the previous race weekend at Texas Motor Speedway. Penalties from the Texas race weekend were deferred to the Richmond race weekend, because of rain that altered the on-track schedule of activities at Bristol. Nine of those 11 teams lost practice times because of inspection problems. The other two were docked practice time for swerving during the post-race cool-down lap.

