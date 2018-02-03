NASCAR Cup: Premium apparel company starts Kyle Busch hat line

By AMANDA VINCENT

Black Clover, a premium lifestyle apparel company, has entered into a three-year agreement with 2015 Monster Energy NASCAR champion Kyle Busch to be his official headwear supplier under a Kyle Busch Signature Series banner.

“Headwear is an important part of any driver’s branding, so I’m excited to be partnering with Black Clover for the creation of the Kyle Busch Signature Series,” Busch said. “Black Clover’s hats are high quality and I really enjoyed collaborating with them on designs, and I think all my Rowdy fans will enjoy what we’ve put together.”

The line will be available online and in select retail outlets, including Black Clover’s retail store in Busch’s hometown of Las Vegas, early this month.

“We partnered with Kyle because of his commitment and dedication to his sport and his genuine love for life and family off the track,” Black Clover founder Brett Wayment said. “This authentic attitude parallels the mission we have here at Black Clover in creating the best product, while inspiring our consumers to Live Lucky in life. LIVE LUCKY™ is all about living life to the fullest—your own way.”

