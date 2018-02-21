NASCAR Cup: Premium Motorsports plans two crew chief rotation

By AMANDA VINCENT

Premium Motorsports plans to be a single-car team for the remainder of the 2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season after fielding a car for Danica Patrick in the the Daytona 500 on Feb. 18 in a one-race deal and partnering with Rick Ware Racing to put Justin Marks in another car at Daytona. Even so, Premium has two crew chiefs — Pat Tryson and Todd Parrott. According to a report from Frontstretch.com, Premium Motorsports plans to rotate the two crew chiefs for its one-car team throughout the rest of the season.

“The idea is each crew chief will have about 12 full days with the car to prepare it and take it and get it checked on the Hawkeye (NASCAR inspection) machine,” Premium Motorsports owner Jay Robinson said, as quoted in the Frontstretch article. “There will be more time off for the crew chiefs when the one that’s not working that particular weekend gets that weekend off. I’m sure he will watch the race, but he can plan some quality time with his family.”

Parrott will be crew chief on Premium’s No. 15 team for Sunday’s race at Atlanta Motor Speedway, with Tryson working as crew chief the following Sunday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. A driver has yet to be named for either race.

Marks finished 12th at Daytona with Tryson as his crew chief. Tony Eury Jr. was Patrick’s crew chief for the Daytona 500.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).