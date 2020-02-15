NASCAR Cup: President Trump named Daytona 500 grand marshal

CLEVELAND, OH – JULY 21: Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump gives two thumbs up to the crowd during the evening session on the fourth day of the Republican National Convention on July 21, 2016 at the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump received the number of votes needed to secure the party’s nomination. An estimated 50,000 people are expected in Cleveland, including hundreds of protesters and members of the media. The four-day Republican National Convention kicked off on July 18. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

US President Donald Trump has been named the grand marshal of Sunday’s Daytona 500, the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series season-opening race at Daytona International Speedway. As grand marshal, he will give the command for drivers to start their engines.

“The Daytona 500 is one of the greatest events in sports and the prestigious season-opening event to the NASCAR Cup Series,” DIS President Chip Wile said. “Daytona International Speedway has been privileged to have hosted several sitting Presidents of the United States over our history. We’re honored that the President of the United States has chosen to experience the pageantry and excitement of ‘The Great American Race’ by attending Sunday’s 62nd annual Daytona 500.”

Trump will become the first US President to be Grand Marshal for NASCAR’s biggest race. President Ronald Reagan gave the command from Air Force One for the Firecracker 400 at Daytona on July 4 1984 and arrived at the track to see Richard Petty’s historic 200th win in person. After the race, President Regan ate a meal of Kentucky Fried Chicken with the race’s drivers in the DIS garage area.

President George W. Bush is the only other sitting president to attend the Daytona 500, doing so in 2004.

Former NASCAR Chairman and CEO Brian France personally endorsed Trump during Trumps 2016 presidential campaign, and NASCAR Hall of Famers Bill Elliott and Mark Martin and the Cup Series’s two-time defending Most Popular Drivers, Chase Elliott, supported Trump’s campaign at a Georgia rally.

Trump has hosted the previous season’s Cup Series champion at The White House each year of his presidency, and last October, he awarded NASCAR team owner Roger Penske the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

