NASCAR Cup: qualifying different for dirt race at Bristol Motor Speedway

By AMANDA VINCENT

When the NASCAR Cup Series contests its first dirt race since 1970 on March 28, the racing surface won’t be the only thing different from the typical Cup Series race. The qualifying format also will be different.

The starting grid will be set by four 15-lap heat races the previous day. The starting lineup for the heat races will be determined by a random draw. Then, the starting grid for the main event will be determined by points earned in the heat races through heat-race finishes and passing points. Passing points will be determined by the difference between a driver’s starting position in his respective heat race and his finish in that race, provided he finishes in a higher position that he started. If a driver finishes in a lower position than he started, he will not lose points, though. Finishing points will be awarded to the top-10 finishers in each heat race, with the winner receiving 10 points and 10th earning a single point.

Ties will be broken by the owner points standings.

Only green-flag laps will count in the heat races.

“Well, I think it’s special rules for obviously quite a different event than we’ve ever done in the Cup Series, but we really wanted to just kind of take a page out of the dirt-track racing playbook,” NASCAR Senior Vice President of Competition Scott Miller said. “They do and use these type of procedures to set the field for their main events, so we thought it would be something different for us and interesting to implement for this one.”

The main event will consist of 250 laps, divided into two 75-lap stages and a 100-lap third stage. Pit stops between stages will be non-competitive, meaning the race field will be frozen at the time of caution and teams that pit during stage breaks will restart in the order in which they entered pit road, behind those that opted to stay out, provided they complete their pit stops in an allotted amount of time. The time allowed for the non-competitive pit stops has not yet been announced.

NASCAR’s still relatively new choose rule for restarts at most tracks will not be used for the Bristol dirt race.

The Cup Series dirt race at Bristol is scheduled for an approximate 3:30 p.m. ET start and will air live on FOX. The first qualifying race is scheduled for 6 p.m. the preceding Saturday.

The Bristol dirt-race weekend also includes at NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race on March 27, with same-day qualifying scheduled for 4:30 p.m. and the race at 8 p.m. ET. The Truck Series has raced on dirt in recent years at Eldora Speedway in Rossburg, Ohio, using a heat-race qualifying format. But the use of points based on heat-race finish and passing points also will be new to the series.

Like in the Cup Series, the four Truck Series heat races will be 15 laps long. The main event will be 150 laps in length, divided into stages of 40, 50 and 60 laps.

The Truck Series race at Bristol will be the first of two dirt races for the Truck Series this year, with the second coming at Knoxville (Iowa) Speedway on July 9.

