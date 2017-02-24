NASCAR Cup: qualifying, racing same day at Pocono Raceway in July

By AMANDA VINCENT

Pocono Raceway recently announced that the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series will qualify and race the same day during its Pennsylvania 400 race weekend in July. The race weekend, culminating in the July 30 running of the Pennsylvania 400, also will include races for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and ARCA Racing Series. Each series will qualify the day it races during the weekend.

“BIG ANNOUNCEMENT: Our July weekend will feature @MonsterEnergy @NASCAR Cup Series qualifying & #PA400 on the same day! #WhatTurn4,” read a tweet from the Pocono Raceway Twitter account (@poconoraceway).

On qualifying and race day, qualifying is scheduled to get underway at 12:05 ET, with the race scheduled to take the green flag at approximately 3 p.m. Practice sessions are scheduled for the previous day, along with qualifying and racing for the Camping World Truck Series.

The Pennsylvania 400 weekend is the second of two race weekends at Pocono for the Cup Series. When the series visits the track for the June 9-11 weekend, it will compete under a more traditional schedule, with qualifying on Friday and racing on Sunday. The June race weekend will be a NASCAR doubleheader weekend, as the Xfinity Series also races at Pocono June 10. The Xfinity Series normally qualifies and races on the same day.

