NASCAR Cup: Quin Houff replaces Landon Cassill at StarCom Racing

By AMANDA VINCENT

Quin Houff has signed on to drive the No. 00 StarCom Racing entry full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series for the next two seasons, replacing Landon Cassill.

“We are thankful for all that Landon Cassill has brought to StarCom Racing’s program in 2019. We have a commitment to Landon that we plan to honor in 2020,” a statement from the race team Wednesday morning read. “Details to come at a later date.”

Cassill has been with StarCom since 2018. He drove the No. 00 full-time in 2019 and ran 29 of the 36 races in 2018, going back and forth between StarCom Racing’s No. 00 and No. 99 entries. He moved to StarCom from Front Row Motorsports. In 324-career Cup Series races, Cassill has one top-10 finish, a fourth at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway while driving for Circle Sport in 2014.

Although Cassill competed only part-time in the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2019, contesting only 17 of 33 races, he collected championship points in that series.

Houff raced part-time in the Cup Series in 2019, running 13 races for Spire Motorsports in the No. 77 entry and four races for Premium Motorsports, mostly in the No. 27. Those 17 races are his only Cup Series starts, to date. He posted a best finish of 28th at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway, one of only two finishes inside the top-30.

“I’m very excited to become a part of the StarCom Racing family,” Houff said. “This is the chance of a lifetime to be able to become a full-time NASCAR Cup driver and to turn my childhood dream into a reality. I can’t thank those that were involved throughout my career enough, especially my family and sponsors. I also would like to thank StarCom Racing for this opportunity. I am looking forward to building a reputation and experience alongside this young fast-growing team at the top-level of motorsports.”

