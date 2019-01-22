NASCAR Cup: Quin Houff to drive for Spire Motorsports

Photo courtesy of Spire Motorsports

By AMANDA VINCENT

Spire Motorsports announced Tuesday that Quin Houff will drive its No. 77 Chevrolet for about half of the races during the 2019 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season. He’ll make his Cup Series debut in the TicketGuardian 500 at ISM Raceway near Phoenix on March 10.

“I’m so excited to be able to make my Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series debut at ISM Raceway in March,” Houff said. “I cannot thank Jeff Dickerson and T.J. Puchyr from Spire Motorsports enough for the opportunity to make my dream a reality. There are thousands of drivers who make racing on Sundays their goal. To be one of the few drivers who get to realize that goal is a true blessing. It’s humbling for me to compete at the pinnacle of the sport, but it’s also a testament to all those who stood behind me to this point and those who will continue to do so in the future.”

Houff joins Jamie McMurray as drivers the new team has announced for 2019, as McMurray is slated to drive the car in the season-opening Daytona 500 on Feb. 17. The car will carry the No. 40 for the Daytona 500 only.

Houff has 10-career starts in the NASCAR Xfinity Series — five last season and five in 2017. His best finish was 12th at Iowa Speedway in Newton on 2017.

“We’re eager to get to Phoenix and have Quin in the car for the first of his races with us this season,” Spire Motorsports co-owner Jeff Dickerson said. “Quin was very good at finishing races and keeping his equipment intact. That’s one of the most important things to do in order to learn and grow.”

Other races for which Houff will be in the car and additional driver announcements for other races in 2019 will be announced later. Spire Motorsports is expected to compete full-time in the Cup Series in 2019 after purchasing a charter from the now-defunct Furniture Row Racing.

