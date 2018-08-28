NASCAR Cup: racing in rain possible at Charlotte Motor Speedway roval

By AMANDA VINCENT

When the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series head to Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway for their first races on the facility’s road-course/oval hybrid roval, rain won’t be a concern. Goodyear has confirmed that it will have rain tires on-hand. The fall Charlotte race weekend on the roval will culminate in the Bank of America Roval 400 on Sept. 30. The Xfinity Series will race on the course the previous day. The Cup race on the roval will be the elimination race of the first round of that series’ playoffs.

“Having wet weather tires at teams’ disposal is a great thing for the drivers and the fans as well,” Charlotte Motor Speedway Executive Vice President Greg Walter in a press release from the track. “The roval is a challenge unto itself, but giving teams the opportunity to use tires designed for a wet surface adds even more unpredictability to the race. Rain or shine, I can’t wait to see how it unfolds.”

Although rain tire availability for NASCAR races on road courses has become customary, Goodyear and NASCAR were, at first, leery of trying rain tires at the roval, because a significant portion of the course is the oval track that features significant banking. NASCAR does not continue under wet conditions on rain tires in its oval races.

“There was some debate about whether or not we should run rain tires on the roval because of how much you run on the bankings [of the oval portion of the course] and the speed you may or may not have,’’ Goodyear General Manager of Worldwide Racing Stu Grant said. “There was some due diligence on whether or not rain tires should be run. A lot of modeling, a lot of simulation, and it looks like the speeds are going to be comparable to Watkins Glen and NASCAR has made the call, yeah, Goodyear, go ahead and have rain tires available for this race.’’

Rain tires were last used in a NASCAR national series in early August for the Xfinity Series race at Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International.

