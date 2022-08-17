NASCAR Cup: Raikkonen, Rockenfeller to make series debuts

Kimi Raikkonen checks out his No. 91 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet (photo courtesy of Trackhouse Racing).

By AMANDA VINCENT

Kimi Raikkonen and Mike Rockenfeller plan to make their NASCAR Cup Series debuts in the Go Bowling at the Glen at Watkins Glen (NY) International on Sunday. Raikkonen will drive the No. 91 Chevrolet, a third entry for Trackhouse Racing, which fields the Nos. 1 and 99 entries for Ross Chastain and Daniel Suarez fill-time. Rockenfeller, meanwhile, will drive the No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet as teammate to Cup Series regular Corey LaJoie, driver of the No. 7.

The Cup race at The Glen will be Rockenfeller’s NASCAR national-level debut. He is an experienced sports-car racer, though, competing in the Rolex Grand-Am Sports Car Series, American Le Mans Series and WeatherTech Sports Car Championship between 2004 and 2022 with six wins across all three series.

Rockenfeller also has contested the 24 Hours of Le Mans 10 times since 2004, including a win in 2010.

While a stranger to NASCAR stock-car racing Rockefeller has teamed up with seven-time Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson in the Rolex 24 at Daytona.

“Since starting my professional racing career back in the early 2000s, I’ve always kept a close eye on NASCAR,” Rockenfeller said. “What’s more, after teaming up with Jimmie Johnson, one of the heroes of the sport, my respect and appreciation for NASCAR has grown.”

Raikkonen, though, has a limited amount of national-level NASCAR stock-car experience, contesting one race each in the NASCAR Xfinity and Camping World Truck series, both in 2011.

Raikkonen made his racing mark in Formula One with 21 wins in 350 races between 2001 and 2021.

“As company, we have worked hard to get Kimi ready,” Trackhouse Racing co-owner Justin Marks said. “He has adapted very quickly, so far. I know he will be quick. Our job is to help Kimi learn the rules specific to NASCAR to make sure that doesn’t bite us. But everyone knows how much talent he has and it’s shown on the simulator and at the test.”

