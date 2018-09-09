NASCAR Cup: rain forces cancellation of Brickyard 400 qualifying

By AMANDA VINCENT

Rain at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Saturday resulted in the cancellation of Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series qualifying for Sunday’s Big Machine Vodka 400 at the Brickyard. The starting grid will be set by car owner points, putting Kyle Busch on the pole and Kevin Harvick alongside on the front row.

The “Big Three” will start first through third Sunday, as Martin Truex Jr. will line up on the second row in the third starting spot. He’ll share the row with Kurt Busch.

The Brickyard 400 is the final race of the 26-race regular season, and 14 of the playoff berths officially have been clinched. Hendrick Motorsports teammates Jimmie Johnson and Alex Bowman are in the provisional advancing positions, heading into Sunday’s race. They’ll start 14th and 15th, respectively, at Indy.

Below, is the complete starting grid for Sunday’s Big Machine Vodka 400 at the Brickyard: