NASCAR Cup: rain forces qualifying cancellation at Bristol Motor Speedway

By AMANDA VINCENT

Rain at Bristol (Ten.) Motor Speedway on Friday forced the cancellation of pole qualifying for Sunday’s Food City 500 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at the track. As a result, the starting grid was set, primarily, by car owner points, putting points leader Kyle Larson on the pole.

“It’s been a good season for us,” Larson said. “Our race cars have been really fast. I’ve scored stage points in all but one of the stages. That is important to be the point leader. You’ve got to be running top-10 every race to gain as many points as you can. Like I said, our race cars have been extremely good to allow us to run up front like that. Hopefully, we can keep it going. It’s nice to be the point leader and be starting up front here at Bristol. I always race really well here. I just don’t qualify well. Being handed the pole like this will, hopefully, help us out on Tuesday or Wednesday, or whenever we race. It will be cool to start from the front and, hopefully, like I said, hopefully, that number one pit stall kind of helps us gain some spots on pit road and have a clean race.”

Larson will be joined on the front row by fellow-Chevrolet driver, Chase Elliott. All manufacturers, though, will be represented in the first two rows of the starting grid, with Toyota driver Martin Truex Jr. starting third and Ford driver Brad Keselowski next to him in the fourth spot.

Keselowski’s Team Penske teammate, Joey Logano, will start the race from the fifth position.

Below, is the complete starting grid for the Food City 500:

Row 1 — Kyle Larson (No. 42 Chevrolet), Chase Elliott (No. 24 Chevrolet)

Row 2 — Martin Truex Jr. (No. 78 Toyota), Brad Keselowski (No. 2 Ford)

Row 3 — Joey Logano (No. 22 Ford), Ryan Blaney (No. 21 Ford)

Row 4 — Kyle Busch (No. 18 Toyota), Jamie McMurray (No. 1 Chevrolet)

Row 5 — Clint Bowyer (No. 14 Ford), Kevin Harvick (No. 4 Ford)

Row 6 — Jimmie Johnson (No. 48 Chevrolet), Trevor Bayne (No. 6 Ford)

Row 7 — Ryan Newman (No. 31 Chevrolet), Erik Jones (No. 77 Toyota)

Row 8 — Kurt Busch (No. 41 Ford), Denny Hamlin (No. 11 Toyota)

Row 9 — Kasey Kahne (No. 5 Chevrolet), Aric Almirola (No. 43 Ford)

Row 10 — Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (No. 17 Ford), Dale Earnhardt Jr. (No. 88 Chevrolet)

Row 11 — Austin Dillon (No. 3 Chevrolet), Matt Kenneth (No. 20 Toyota)

Row 12 — Daniel Suarez (No. 19 Toyota), Ty Dillon (No. 13 Chevrolet)

Row 13 — A.J. Allmendinger (No. 47 Chevrolet), Paul Menard (No. 27 Chevrolet)

Row 14 — Chris Buescher (No. 37 Chevrolet), Michael McDowell (No. 95 Chevrolet)

Row 15 — Danica Patrick (No. 10 Ford), Landon Cassia (No. 34 Ford)

Row 16 — Cole Whitt (No. 72 Chevrolet), Matt DiBenedetto (No. 32 Ford)

Row 17 — David Ragan (No. 38 Ford), Reed Sorenson (No. 15 Chevrolet)

Row 18 — Corey LaJoie (No. 83 Toyota), Gray Gaulding (No. 23 Toyota)

Row 19 — Jeffrey Earnhardt (No. 33 Chevrolet), Timmy Hill (No. 51 Chevrolet)

Row 20 — Derrick Cope (No. 55 Toyota)

