NASCAR Cup: rain pushes Charlotte Motor Speedway race to Thursday

CONCORD, NORTH CAROLINA – MAY 24: Chase Elliott, driver of the #9 NAPA Auto Parts Chevrolet, leads a pack of cars during the NASCAR Cup Series Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 24, 2020 in Concord, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Rain at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway has resulted in the postponement of the Alsco Uniforms 500K NASCAR Cup Series race until 7 p.m. ET Thursday. The race originally was scheduled to take the green flag at about 8:25 p.m. Wednesday. The race is the second-stragiht at Charlotte and the fourth since NASCAR’s return after a 10-week hiatus because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Hendrick Motorsports teammates William Byron and Alex Bowman will start the race on the front row after finishing 20th (Byron) and 19th (Bowman) in the Coca-Cola 600, also at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Sunday. The positions of the top-20 finishers in the Coca-Cola 600 were inverted, putting winner Brad Keselowski in 20th for the start of the Alsco Uniforms 500. The 21st through 40th-place finishers on Sunday will start in the same positions for the Alsco Uniforms 500K. Jimmie Johnson will start last, as he was disqualified from the Coca-Cola 600 when his car failed post-race inspection after he took the checkered flag in the second position.

ALSCO UNIFORMS 500K STARTING LINEUP

The Alsco Uniforms 500K is scheduled for 208 laps, divided into stages of 55, 60 and 93 laps.

As a result of the postponement of the Charlotte race, NASCAR has opted to postpone the upcoming NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway. That race has been rescheduled for 7 p.m. ET Monday. It originally was scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

