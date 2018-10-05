NASCAR Cup: rain puts Kyle Busch on pole at Dover

By AMANDA VINCENT

Rain forced the cancellation of Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series qualifying on Friday at Dover (Del.) International Speedway. As a result, the starting grid for Sunday’s Gander Outdoors 400 was set by car owner points, putting the 12 playoff drivers in the first six rows.

Kyle Busch and Kevin Harvick, the season’s winningest drivers, so far, with seven victories apiece, will start on the front row. Four-race winner Martin Truex Jr. and three-time winner Brad Keselowski will start in the second row.

The front-row starters account for two most recent wins at Dover. Pole sitter Busch is the defending winner of the Gander Outdoors 400, but Harvick won at Dover earlier this season.

Busch was 19th in Friday’s lone practice session. Kyle Larson was fastest in practice. He’ll start 10th Sunday.

Below, is the complete starting grid for Sunday’s Gander Mountain 400 at Dover International Speedway: