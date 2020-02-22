NASCAR Cup: rain results in qualifying cancellation at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 12: Kyle Busch, driver of the #18 M&M’s Toyota, speaks with the media during the NASCAR Cup Series 62nd Annual Daytona 500 Media Day at Daytona International Speedway on February 12, 2020 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Rain forced the cancellation of NASCAR Cup Series qualifying at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday for Sunday’s Pennzoil 400. As a result, the starting grid was set by 2019 car-owner points, putting last year’s championship four, including three Joe Gibbs Racing drivers, in the front two rows. JGR teammates Kyle Busch and Martin Truex Jr. will be credited with front-row starting positions, with Kevin Harvick and JGR driver and Daytona 500 winner Denny Hamlin in row two.

Busch and Hamlin, though, will have to drop to the back before the green flag on Sunday because of an issue with the noses of their cars, discovered during inspection Saturday.

“I think I knocked the wall down about lap 11 last time here starting in the middle of the pack,” Busch said. “Maybe I’ll just start half a lap down and be clean air and run the pack down and catch them and blow by them one at a time. I don’t know. I’ll strategize that overnight.”

Christopher Bell, whose Leavine Family Racing team has a technical alliance with Joe Gibbs Racing, will drop from his 22nd-place starting spot to the back at the start of the race for the same issue with his car.

Joey Logano will start the race fifth, and Kyle Larson will start next to him in row three. Starting seventh through 10th will be Logano’s Team Penske teammates Ryan Blaney and Brad Keselowski, Clint Bowyer and Chase Elliott.

Elliott, though, like Busch, Hamlin and Bell, will have to drop to the back for the green flag. His car failed inspection twice on Saturday. As a result, his car chief also was ejected from the LVMS pit and garage areas.

Below, is the complete starting grid for Sunday’s Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway:

