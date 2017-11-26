NASCAR Cup: Ray Black Jr. goes full-time with Rick Ware Racing in 2018

By AMANDA VINCENT

Ray Black Jr. plans to race full-time in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series in 2018, joining Rick Ware Racing to drive the No. 51.

“I’m excited and it’s going to be a great learning year,” Black said, as quoted in a Frontstretch.com report. “We did the Xfinity Series full-time two years ago and it was a great lesson in life and in racing. To be able to get to this next level with the Monster Energy Cup Series, it’s going to be fun. I’m excited to do it. I think I’m ready. I put my work in and I understand that it’s an uphill battle and we’re not always going to be the best, but we’re going to be able to stick around and have good races. It’s just going to take a lot of experience, and we have a lot of things we’re working on for next year.”

RWR also plans to field a second car, the No. 52, part-time next year with drivers including John Graham, B.J. McLeod, Cody Ware and Kyle Weatherman sharing that seat. The team will not field a car from a specific manufacturer, running a combination Chevrolets, Fords and Toyotas throughout the season.

Rick Ware Racing has a charter for the No. 51 for 2018, but the team would not disclose from where the charter was obtained.

Black ran three Cup Series races for RWR late in 2017, making his debut in September at Chicagoland Speedway in Joliet, Ill, and also running at Texas Motor Speedway near Fort Worth and Homestead-Miami Speedway. He posted a best finish of 34th at Texas.

“We’re very excited to have him,” team owner Rick Ware said. “He’s got a lot of experience in Xfinity and the Truck Series. He’s run really well with Bobby Dotter in past years, and we’ve had a good relationship here in the few races that we’ve done.”

Black has a combined 86 starts in the Xfinity and Camping World Truck Series, with all but one of those races coming with team owner Bobby Dotter. He made his Xfinity Series debut with Rick Ware Racing in 2015 at Texas Motor Speedway and finished 27th. Black has one-career top-five finish in NASCAR national-level competition — a fifth-place showing in the 2015 Truck Series season opener at Daytoa (Fla.) International Speedway. That finish also is his only career top-10 in NASCAR national competition, to date.

