NASCAR Cup: RCR releases Daniel Hemric

INDIANAPOLIS, IN – SEPTEMBER 07: Daniel Hemric, driver of the #21 South Point Hotel & Casino Chevrolet, and Tyler Reddick, driver of the #9 Nationwide Children’s Chevrolet, talk during a rain delayed practice for the NASCAR Xfinity Series Lilly Diabetes 250 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on September 7, 2018 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Matt Sullivan/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Richard Childress Racing announced Tuesday that Daniel Hemric would not be behind the wheel of the No. 8 RCR Chevrolet in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series in 2020. Speculation has RCR moving Tyler Reddick from the NASCAR Xfinity Series to drive the No. 8 next season.

“Richard Childress Racing has exercised its option and will release Daniel Hemric as driver of the No. 8 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Camaro ZL1, effective at the conclusion of the 2019 NASCAR race season,” a statement from RCR read. “Daniel is a very talented driver and an outstanding person. We’d like to thank him for his commitment and dedication to RCR the past three years and wish him continued success in his future endeavors. Additional information on RCR’s Cup program will be announced at a later date.”

The 2019 season is Hemric’s first in the Cup Series. Richard Childress Racing promoted him to the Cup Series after two full seasons with the organization in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. In his rookie Cup Series season, Hemric has a career-best fifth-place finish at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway. That finish is one of two top-10s. He is 25th in the driver points standings, 27 races into the 36-race season.

In his two seasons behind the wheel of an RCR Xfinity Series entry, Hemric posted 23 top-fives and 39 top-10 finishes in 66 races. He finished third in the Xfinity Series standings last year.

“Forever grateful to Richard & everyone at @RCRracing for the opportunity,” Hemric (DanielHemric) tweeted. “I’m disappointed it ended like this, but we’ve got nine more races together & some team goals that are still within reach. I’m going to do all I can to make sure we get those & finish the season strong.”

Reddick is in his first year with Richard Childress Racing after moving from JR Motorsports’ Xfinity Series program after the 2018 season. He is the reigning Xfinity Series champion and the 2019 Xfinity Series regular-season champion. He has five wins, so far, this year, including a win Saturday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

