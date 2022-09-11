NASCAR Cup: teams test Homestead-Miami Speedway

HOMESTEAD, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 28: Brad Keselowski, driver of the #2 Dent Wizard Ford, and Chris Buescher, driver of the #17 Fastenal Ford, lead the field during the NASCAR Cup Series Dixie Vodka 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway on February 28, 2021 in Homestead, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR will host a test for NASCAR Cup Series race teams at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Sept. 20 and 21. The first day of the test will be open to the public.

The test session will be in preparation for the Dixie Vodka 400 on Oct. 22. This year’s race at Homestead marks a return of the track to the Cup Series playoffs after a two-year absence. In 2020 and 2021, the track hosted early-season races. Prior to that, Homestead-Miami Speedway hosted Championship Weekend, comprising of the season-finales for all three of NASCAR’s national divisions.

This year’s Cup race at Homestead-Miami Speedway also will be the first race at the track for NASCAR’s Next Gen car.

