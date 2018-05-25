NASCAR Cup: Red Bull on list of potential Jimmie Johnson sponsors

By AMANDA VINCENT

Red Bull is on the list of potential companies to replace Lowe’s as sponsor of Jimmie Johnson’s No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, according to the driver.

“I think there is interest from a variety of different companies. That would be one of a long list of hopefuls,” Johnson said when asked specifically about Red Bull at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Thursday.

The energy drink company competed in NASCAR’s Cup Series as a team owner from 2006 through 2011.

Lowe’s announced it would leave Hendrick Motorsports and Johnson at the end of the 2018 season. The home improvement company has been the primary sponsor of the No. 48 throughout Johnson’s Cup Series career, to date, going back to the final three races of the 2001 season.

“Of course, we don’t want to see Lowe’s leave,” Johnson said. “We have had such an amazing run with them and there is a little bit of fear associated with such a big sponsor and such an integral part of Hendrick Motorsports leaving, but the response has been very strong and very well. When Mr. Hendrick makes his decision and we are able to kind of ink what opportunities are out there, obviously those announcements will be made, but things have been going very well.”

Johnson, who is under contract with HMS through the 2020 season, has been involved in the sponsorship search.

“I have enjoyed the process,” he said. “I’ve enjoyed being involved. I’ve learned a ton. I’ve been able to bring some opportunities to the table through my own contacts that I have and also others have come along through Mr. [Rick] Hendrick’s network and other networks. It’s been interesting. It’s taken a lot of time, and it’s been a fun, new experience for me.”

Johnson is a seven-time Cup Series champion, sharing the record for most series championships with NASCAR Hall of Famers Richard Petty and Dale Earnhardt. He also has 83-career wins but has struggled since the second half of the 2017 season. His most recent three wins came early in 2017. Through the first 12 races of 2018, Johnson has yet to lead a lap or win a race stage.

