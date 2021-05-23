NASCAR Cup: Reddick notches first pole at COTA

By AMANDA VINCENT

Tyler Reddick posted a 2:12.911/92.363 mph lap in the second of two rounds of a rare NASCAR Cup Series qualifying session Sunday morning to claim the pole for the EchoPark Texas Grand Prix, the inaugural race for the Cup Series at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, scheduled for Sunday afternoon. The pole is Reddick’s first and the first for Richard Childress Racing at a road course in the Cup Series since a Dale Earnhardt pole in 1996.

“This pole is a huge testament to all the hard work everyone does at RCR, ECR, and Chevrolet,” Reddick said. “Road racing has been a big challenge in my career, and I’ve worked really hard to get better at it. Running yesterday’s NXS race helped me with some valuable seat time, so it’s great to see all that hard work come together with a pole. It’s a great way to start the day in our Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen Chevrolet and, hopefully, get Chevrolet their 800th win in NASCAR.”

Another Chevrolet driver, Kyle Larson, will start next to Reddick on the front row. Larson is the only driver starting in the first two rows for Sunday’s race who didn’t contest the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at COTA on Saturday. Xfinity Series regular Austin Cindric and Kyle Busch, the winner of Saturday’s race, qualified third for the Cup race.

Of the 12 drivers who advanced from round one to set the first six rows of the starting grid in round two, five ran the Xfinity Series race. Four of those drivers were the four fastest in the opening round, led by Xfinity regular A.J. Allmendinger with a 2:13.490 lap in round one. Reddick was second in round one, with Cindric and Busch in third and fourth.

William Byron, who led the lone practice under wet conditions Saturday, qualified fifth. He’ll share row three on the starting grid with Joey Logano.

After leading the opening round of qualifying, Allmendinger wound up seventh. Qualifying eighth through 10th were Chase Elliott, Ryan Blaney and Christopher Bell. Kevin Harvick, the fifth driver from Saturday’s Xfinity Series race to advance to the final round of Cup qualifying, qualified 11th to share row six on the grid with Alex Bowman.

Kurt Busch was the fastest among the rest to qualify 13th, the top position among drivers who were eliminated from qualifying after round one.

Below, is the complete starting grid for the EchoPark Texas Grand Prix:

